Mam’Mkhize to share her real life on new show

The secret is finally out! Businesswoman and socialite Shauwn Mkhize, also known as Mam’Mkhize, is shooting a special showcase of her glamorous lifestyle.

Sunday World has also learnt that she has ditched the reality show concept to venture into something she has more control over.

According to sources, she felt the producers of her award-winning show had too much control over her life and how she was portrayed and she wanted a different direction.

“Apparently there were many other things the Royal AM owner wanted to be shown on the show but the producers would not budge,” said one source.

Mam’Mkhize has been secretly shooting her own special and at her recent thanksgiving party, guests were asked not to take pictures in certain areas. It is believed that she is going to address many of her personal experiences since entering celebville

Another source said the special addresses many misconceptions and will show a different side of Mam’Mkhize and her family, and show her serious side.

When called for comment, Mam’Mkhize confirmed that she has been shooting a special.

“Yes, I have been shooting a special. I will never go back to doing a reality show” she said.

She won’t be the first celebrity to shoot a special in recent years. Media personality Minnie Dlamini shot one before her wedding. That show was titled Becoming Mrs Jones.

