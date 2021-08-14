Mamkhize has bought Bloemfontein Celtic

Johannesburg – Reality TV star and businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize has bought the PSL status of Bloemfontein Celtic, one of the most supported teams in the country.

The news of the sale of the Free State based team, popularly called Phunya Sele Sele was confirmed by a letter penned by the PSL’s legal counsel Michael Murphy to outgoing Celtic boss Max Tshabalala.

“The application to approve the transfer of the football club known until now as Bloemfontein Celtic from the seller to the acquirer (and the related approvals in respect of a name change (to Royal AM FC) and relocation (to Chartsworth Stadium) served before the executive Committee today (Friday),” reads the letter in part. “The transfer is approved on the basis sought…”

One of the conditions of the PSL’s approval was that all contracts of employment of the players have been to Royal AM.

Celtic passionate fans, known as Siwelele will be gutted about the news that their beloved team has been sold off to the highest bidder. Tshabalala bought Celtic from the Augousti family in 2014 in a deal reported to have been in the region of R45 million.

