Malema aims for majority votes in home province

Johannesburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has urged young people to take up the fight to ensure that local government works.

Malema, along his wife Mantwa Matlala-Malema, cast his vote at at Mponegele Primary school in his hometown of Seshego. The school is based in ward 13, which the red berets won with a slight margin during the 2016 local elections.

“Youth must be at the forefront of this fight, this is about your future and investing infrastructure and service delivery,” said Malema.

“I hope that youth wherever they are, they are readying themselves that we close in high note,” he added.

He said that his party had done everything humanly possible to woo voters.

In 2016, the EFF emerged as a kingmaker in metros, swinging the vote in favor of the DA in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

But the coalition between the two parties has since collapsed, after the relations between the parties soured over policies.

Both parties have vowed to get into coalitions with each other this time around.

Malema, however, noted that he was willing to enter into a pact with the DA and ANC on provision of basic services such as housing and sanitation.

His party was looking to raise the bar while consolidating its support it garnered in 2016.

“We are aiming for a decisive victory, we have went in the corners of South Africa, and we think the citizens have received the message well, and we going to get 65% in Limpopo,” he said.

Author



Thomas Lethoba