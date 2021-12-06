Look: Jub Jub apologises to Amanda du Pont

Johannesburg – Axed TV presenter Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye has broken his silence over the storm that emanated from his appearance on Mag G’s series finale of Podcast and Chill.

Jub Jub took to social media on Monday and posted a statement where he apologised to Amanda.

In his statement, Jub Jub, said, “In the aftermath of the release of my interview with Mac G I have taken some time to re-watch the interview and reflect on my words, specifically my exchange with Mac G regarding MS Amanda Du Pont. It was inappropriate for me to discuss the intimate details of my relationship with MS Du Pont in public. I deeply regret the incident.”

“I wish to apologize unreservedly to Amanda for the humiliation and hurt I caused her. I also apologize to my fans and the public for the inappropriate language I used during the interview. With regard to the accusations levelled against me by Amanda and others I have decided to make room for the law to take its course and I request that the media and the public do the same. End,” Jub Jub’s statement further read.

This past weekend, Jub Jub issued a statement announcing that he will be laying charges of crimen injuria and defamation against two well-known female media personalities and his cousin for accusing him of rape.

Skeem Saam actress Amanda du Pont, former Metro FM presenter Masechaba Khumalo, and Maarohanye’s cousin Refilwe Khumalo all allege that he raped them.

The statement was issued through family spokesperson Andile Ngcobo. According to the statement, he will also press charges against Bonokuhle Nkala, who claims to have witnessed him abusing Du Pont.

Meanwhile, du Pont on Monday posted an Instagram post thanking people for all the support she received since she posted a video where she accused Jub Jub of raping her, last Thursday.

In the post, she said, “Completely overwhelmed with all your love and support and broken by all your messages of how many of you have gone through the same thing! This is bigger than me…I’m glad we are taking this step together to combat GBV. Thank you!!!!! It’s been so encouraging to see how we are all there for one other. I love you and God bless.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda du-Pont (@amandadupont)

