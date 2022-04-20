E-edition
Loadshedding reduced to stage 3

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Eskom

Loadshedding has been been reduced to stage 3. Eskom announced that this will kick in at 10pm on Wednesday.

The power utility said that six generation units have returned to service in the last 24 hours and that loadshedding stage 3 will continue until Friday.

Earlier today, CEO André De Ruyter, assured citizens that a total blackout was not on the cards.

