Killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu gets 6 life sentences

By Anelisa Sibanda
PALM RIDGE, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 14: Former police officer, Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu appears in the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on September 14, 2021 in Palm Ridge, South Africa. It is reported that Ndlovu is accused of allegedly orchestrating the murders of several family members with the aim of claiming an insurance pay-out. (Photo by Gallo Images/OJ Koloti)

Johannesburg- Former police officer, Constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who was accused of masterminding the murders of her boyfriend and some of her relatives to cash out on life insurance policies has been sentenced to 6 life sentences.

Judge Ramarumo Monama handed down judgment in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Ndlovu was sentenced to 10 life sentences in prison for the murder of 5 relatives and her lover.

She was also sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice, judging that she was a police officer.

She was further sentenced to 10 years for each count of fraud, she is facing four counts for fraud.

For the attempted murder of her mother, the accused is sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

Ndlovu faced 6 counts of murder, 8 counts for attempted murder and 4 counts of fraud and was found guilty on all counts.

The state had 54 state witnesses who testified against the accused.

Her application for appeal has been dismissed immediately.

Upon news of her sentencing, social media users reacted: 

