Killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu gets 6 life sentences

Johannesburg- Former police officer, Constable Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, who was accused of masterminding the murders of her boyfriend and some of her relatives to cash out on life insurance policies has been sentenced to 6 life sentences.

Judge Ramarumo Monama handed down judgment in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, sitting in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court.

Ndlovu was sentenced to 10 life sentences in prison for the murder of 5 relatives and her lover.

She was also sentenced to 5 years imprisonment for defeating the ends of justice, judging that she was a police officer.

She was further sentenced to 10 years for each count of fraud, she is facing four counts for fraud.

For the attempted murder of her mother, the accused is sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment.

Ndlovu faced 6 counts of murder, 8 counts for attempted murder and 4 counts of fraud and was found guilty on all counts.

The state had 54 state witnesses who testified against the accused.

Her application for appeal has been dismissed immediately.

Upon news of her sentencing, social media users reacted:

The remorseless murderer is APPEALING the sentence. Judge dismisses leave to APPEAL. OFF TO KGOSI MAPURU CORRECTIONAL SERVICES CENTRE. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄#RosemaryNdlovu — Uncle Sammy🇿🇦 (@MashSammy) November 5, 2021

LLB twitter, how many years did #RosemaryNdlovu get grand grand? Like what are 6 life sentences, how many years? And them running concurrently, what runs concurrently? Give us a hard number tlhe, how many years? pic.twitter.com/6LYaAdlfJo — Morolong (@TowardsUhuru) November 5, 2021

Soko, who is #RosemaryNdlovu's lawyer indicates that they want to appeal the conviction and sentence. He says another court may reach another conclusion, adding that the sentence given was too harsh. @TimesLIVE — Naledi (@Naledi_Mailula) November 5, 2021

Anelisa Sibanda