Khanyi Mbau says she is safe and back home after disappearing in Dubai

Johannesburg – Khanyi Mbau has said she is back home and safe following reports of her disappearing in Dubai yesterday.

In an Instagram post where she is pictured at the tombstone of her father, Mbau said in her post, “Dear Dad. It gets real up here. Thank you all for your texts , messages and genuine concern. I am home, safe and okay..”

This comes after her nouveau riche boyfriend Terrence Kudzai Mushonga took to Instagram in a panic yesterday while searching for Khanyi, who he claimed disappeared after he dropped her off at the salon.

Sunday World reported a few weeks ago that Mushonga is being investigated by the police for dealing in drugs.

Musa Khawula reshared Mushonga’s Instagram posts on Twitter on Tuesday, which shows Khanyi’s boyfriend searching for her in Dubai.

Mushonga, whose South African name is Dick Lefa Nzula, and who carries a smart ID card and a driver’s licence bearing those names, was nabbed by the police in Sandton on August 28 2019, but released when he appeared in court after the case was struck off the roll for further investigation.

According to a police statement seen by Sunday World, Mushonga was arrested with another suspect, Moses Chomgolicho, by Constable Dean van Zyl, who received a tip-off that two males were dealing in drugs at their home in Bryanston, north of Joburg.

Earlier in August, Sunday World also reported that Mushonga had been accused by a Joburg-based Nigerian national, James Aliyu, of defrauding him of R1.2-million in what he believes is an elaborate vehicle scam.

According to Aliyu, he bought two cars from Mushonga, one of which has since been hijacked while the other had been stolen on two separate occasions by criminals whom he believes work for Mushonga.

Aliyu has since opened a case of fraud at Roodepoort police station against Mushonga and another one of hijacking at Honeydew police station against the hijackers.

