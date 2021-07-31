Kabza De Small wins big at the SAMAs

Johannesburg – Self-acclaimed amapiano king Kabza De Small reigned supreme at the South African Music Awards (Sama27) shutting the night with an additional four awards under his belt.

Kabza De Small was crowned Male Artist of the Year for his most loved I Am the King of Amapiano: Sweet & Dust beating Sun-El Musician, Bongo Riot, Junior Taurus and Oscar Mbo at the game.

Real name Kabelo Motha shared the rest of the glory with his music partner DJ Maphorisa who secured three awards. Their duo hit-projects Scorpion Kings bagged them Album of the Year and Duo/Group of the Year – while Once Upon a Time in Lockdown gave them a nod for Best Amapiano Album.

Master KG collected yet another award for his viral song Jerusalema featuring Nomcebo Zikode, he was recognised for the International Achiever award after the song successfully managed to unite the world through its dance challenge during the pandemic.

The two also received the SAMRO Composer Highest Airplay award.

Nasty C, the proud South African now showcasing his talent around the world, added the Best Hip-Hop Album to his cabinet for the amazing talent shown on Zulu With Some Power.

The internationally acclaimed Black Motion, who rocked the red carpet in stylish wears, won the Best Dance Award for the release of The Healers: The Last Chapter.

Gospel sensation Bucy Radebe was nominated under four categories, but she still felt blessed to take home the White Star Newcomer of the Year and Best Traditional Faith Album for Spiritual Encounter.

The star-studded virtual affair was hosted by Bontle Modiselle and Lawrence Maleka, helping to dish out 40 awards in recognition of the best contributors to South African music success.

The awards were shot a Johannesburg-based Sound Stylists studio earlier this month under strict level 4 lockdown regulations.

Sama27 proudly honoured music legends Dr Lindelani Mkhize, PJ Powers and Lebo M with Life Achievement Awards.

Sunday World

Author



Boitumelo Kgobotlo