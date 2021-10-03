Jailed Bujy refused to stay in a men’s jail cell after Boity Thulo assault

Johannesburg – Drama unfolded at Midrand police station on Thursday night when media personality Bujy Bikwa refused to share a police holding cell with male detainees after his arrest for assaulting hip-hop muso Boity Thulo.

Bikwa was denied bail when he appeared in the Midrand magistrate’s court on Friday and was sent to Joburg Prison.

The former Metro FM presenter was nabbed for allegedly assaulting Thulo with a glass in the face at the Mall of Africa in Midrand on Monday.

Thulo, who sustained several lacerations to her face, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now recuperating at her Midstream home in Midrand.

A police officer, who did not want to be named because he is not allowed to speak to the media, said Bikwa, upon realizing he would spend the night with other male detainees, refused to go to the holding cells, saying he was uncomfortable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

“Because they could not let him share a holding cell with female detainees, they allocated him a single cell, where he spent the night alone before appearing in court on Friday,” said the officer.

National Prosecuting Authority South Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that Bikwa had appeared in court but was denied bail because the state wanted to verify his address.

“He will appear again for a bail application on Wednesday, October 6,” she said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said they were not aware of Bikwa’s demands for a single cell.

In her police statement, Thulo said she was enjoying drinks with friends when they started debating about ancestors.

She said the debate degenerated when Bikwa grabbed a glass and threw it at her. An ambulance was called and she was taken to the hospital where she was treated.

Speaking to the Sunday World yesterday morning, Thulo said she was still in shock and traumatized by the ordeal.

According to Thulo the topic was about ancestors and traditional healers.

“I could tell he was becoming agitated, but I did not think he would take it that far,” she said.

“Before he attacked me, he said ‘let’s see if your ancestors will protect you’ and proceeded to throw a glass on my face,” she said, adding that she started bleeding immediately after he threw it at her.

“I am in a bad place emotionally. I keep replaying this in my mind. Not only do I have to deal with the mental effects of his actions, I now have to see a plastic surgeon to see what can be done about the scars.”

The glass hit her on her forehead and her lips.

Thulo said she had insured her face a while back, for an amount she declined to disclose.

“In my line of work, I can’t afford to have a scar. That’s why I had the foresight to take out insurance for things like this,” she said.

This is not the first time the former YFM presenter has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

In 2017, he was arrested after allegedly stabbing two men in Orange Farm, south of Joburg, during a brawl involving his brother, Mpumelelo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World