Jacob Zuma to be released from prison to attend arms deal trial

Johannesburg – The state has been left with a big security headache after it was ruled that former South African president, Jacob Zuma, will be released from prison to attend a court hearing.

The Jacob Zuma foundation announced the news this morning.

Judge Koen previously ruled that proceedings would be held virtually. Zuma pushed back at the ruling saying he wanted to attend the hearings physically.

Zuma and French arms company Thales are in court as they face corruption charges.

In a tweet, the foundation said, “Victory to the Constitution. Thank you to the Legal Team.

10 August in Pietermaritzburg will be OPEN Court as per the submission of our capable legal team. Now Mr Downer, will be processed properly, Adv Mpofu SC can’t wait.”

BREAKING NEWS

Victory to the Constitution.

Thank you to the Legal Team.

10 August in Pietermaritzburg will be OPEN Court as per the submission of our capable legal team.

Now Mr Downer, will be processed properly, Adv Mpofu SC can't wait.#WenzenuZuma pic.twitter.com/3dHCUxs0gB — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 4, 2021

The state was concerned that moving Zuma from his Escourt prison facility where he is currently serving his prison sentence after he was found guilty for being in contempt of court for refusing to appear at the Zondo Commission would cause a security concern for them.

27th Day in Prison. https://t.co/yUpOm5peub — JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) August 2, 2021

The case will proceed at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday next week, 10 August 2021.

Also read:

Shona Ferguson to be laid to rest at private ceremony on Wednesday

#MohaleConfessions: Fergusons dragged into Somhale’s meltdown

Listen: Exclusive Mohale Motaung’s interview

#MohaleConfessions: Somizi ‘threatened to kill me with a kitchen knife’

Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Ashley Lechman