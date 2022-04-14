E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Jackson Mthembu’s wife dies after short illness

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Jackson Mthembu Chief Whip of the ANC and his Wife Thembi on the red carpet at the State of the Nation Address 2019 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/ Ziyaad Douglas)

Thembi Mthembu, the wife of the late ANC heavyweight Jackson Mthembu, died early on Thursday after a short illness.

A top government official told Sunday World that Thembi never fully recovered from the passing of her husband.

Mthembu, the former minister in the Presidency, succumbed to Covid-19-related complications at a Johannesburg hospital in January 2021. He was 62 at the time of his death.

“When he died, he took a huge chunk of her. After loosing Jackson, she was heartbroken. She missed her husband every day,” said the source, adding that stress might have been a big factor.

“She couldn’t imagine her life without her soulmate, it is possible that she died from a heart-related illness because the past few weeks she was in and out of the hospital.”

At the time of her passing, Thembi was working as a nurse in Emalahleni, Mpumalanga.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author

Latest News

Trending Articles

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes