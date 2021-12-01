VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

IsiZulu phrase ‘Ziyakhala’ comes under scrutiny at SAHRC investigating July riots

By Sandile Motha
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 15: Burnt out cars in Phoenix following violence that has engulfed the community on July 15, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the SANDF has been deployed to the area to assist members of the South African Police Service as they restore law and order in the area. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant – General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says it was not a criminal offense to use the IsiZulu popularised term azikhale.

Mkhwanazi was answering questions from the evidence leaders on Tuesday during the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) hearings into the July riots sitting in Durban. Asked whether the phrase was a key factor behind the deadly violence, Mkhwanazi said he does know of any specific police investigation looking into the use of the phrase during the looting incidents.

“As far as I’m concerned, it is not a criminal offense to use the term azikhale. Besides, the word doesn’t exist in the IsiZulu vocabulary. Any investigation that relates to this would be a waste of police resources. But I do know that ziyakhala started trending around July during the unrest. Even now the word is still being used,” Mkhwanazi told the commission.

The phrase ‘Azikhale’ was popularised by Ngizwe Mchunu, a former Ukhozi FM radio personality leading up to the pro – Zuma protests.

Azikhale or Ziyakhala is a common saying that originates from stick fighting practiced mostly in rural parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Ngizwe Mchunu

It can be loosely translated as ‘let the games begin’. Azikhale became a buzzword during the looting spree as before shops were attacked, the crowds would scream ‘azikhale’ before invading the shops.

The commission has also heard that the wave of protests which engulfed Gauteng and KZN were well orchestrated at a high political level.

The violent protests which the government diagnosed as a failed insurrection claimed more than 300 casualties with more than 200 of the deaths recorded in KZN.

The probe headed by advocate Andre Hurtley Gaum is tasked with investigating the circumstances that led to the mass murders, including investigating the political factors, the lapses in law enforcement and the economic and social conditions that might have given rise to the deadly confrontation.

It is expected to conclude on Friday.

Also read: South African tourism industry loses over R1bn in travel bookings overnight

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes