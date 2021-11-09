Investigation underway into R200 million cocaine theft from Hawks offices

Johannesburg – The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) has launched an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding a break-in at its Serious Organised Crime offices in Port Shepstone where cocaine valued at R200 million was stolen.

At the behest of national Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, Deputy National Head, Lieutenant General Tebello Constance Mosikili will conduct the inquiry while the Detective and Forensic Service has been requested to investigate the theft.

Hawks spokesperson, Brigadier Nomthandazo Mbambo, in a statement said the incident was suspected to have occurred between 4pm on Friday and 7am on Monday.

She said a case of business burglary had been registered for further investigation.

“The suspects gained entry into the building by forcing open the windows. One of the safes in the office, which were used to store exhibits, was tampered with. The suspects stole 541kg cocaine drugs to the street value of R200 000 000 and ransacked the office where safes were kept,” she said.

No arrests have been made.

– SAnews.gov.za

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World