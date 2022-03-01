I’m angry and disappointed, says Winde as he fires Fritz

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has fired community safety MEC Albert Fritz after the conclusion of an independent report into allegations of sexual misconduct. Fritz had been accused of sexual assault by employees in his office.

Winde said: “Initial allegations related to this matter were first brought to my attention by a third party informally on 23 November 2021. I immediately requested affidavits from the persons directly involved so that I could take action.

“Since that date, I have ensured that the complainants were afforded due care and empathy and that no pressure was placed on them, noting the nature of their complaints.”

After receiving affidavits and seeking legal advice, Winde said he felt compelled to seek an independent probe into the matter.

“I am being assisted by the legal services unit of the Western Cape government which has approached the state attorney, instructing them that independent legal counsel be appointed to conduct an external investigation into the veracity of the allegations made against MEC Albert Fritz.

“The investigation report was submitted to me on Sunday evening. I’m very angry and disappointed,” added the premier.

Winde said he informed Fritz of his dismissal on Tuesday morning after receiving the independent report by Jennifer Williams. Williams tested the veracity of the allegations against Fritz, as well as his suspension which became effective last month.

“He has therefore been removed, in line with the powers vested in me by the constitution,” Winde said, adding that an investigation has found “sufficient credibility” in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.

The premier deemed Fritz not “fit and proper” to hold any position in his council.

“I am extremely angry at what appears to be verifiable incidences of serious sexual misconduct by him, in circumstances which in and of themselves were inappropriate.”

Also read: WC Premier Winde breaks silence on MEC Fritz suspension

Independent investigator appointed to probe allegations against WC MEC Albert Fritz

SAPS to probe allegations against WC MEC Albert Fritz

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author