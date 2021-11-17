IFP finally agrees to work with ANC in KZN

Durban – The IFP stance that it will not enter into a coalition with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was nothing but an exercise in smoke and mirrors.

In KwaZulu-Natal where it recorded massive victories including dislodging the ruling party in districts, the party had initially said it would not go to bed with the ANC.

The liberation movement in the eThekwini metro where it scored 42%, desperately needed the IFP support in governing the metro.

The IFP initially announced that had taken a decision not to support the ANC based on how the ruling party had treated its founding president, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, saying he had been ill-treated and not accorded the respect he deserves.

On Wednesday, party President Velenkosini Hlabisa said voting patterns within the hung councils in the province made the party soften its approach.

“The agreement is that where the IFP has the majority, the ANC will support the party to govern and where the ruling party has a majority, they would receive our full support. This is not an arrangement to co-govern municipalities,” said Hlabisa.

Hlabisa said no party will interfere in the governing process of any municipality, saying the basic principle of the agreement was the two largest parties becoming the government and official opposition, respectively.

Under the new dispensation, the ruling party will govern the eThekwini metro uninterrupted including the uMhlathuze local municipality.

The IFP in turn has its way in Inkosi Mtubatuba municipality, northern KZN previously under the ANC and the uMkhanyakude district municipality. Following the 2021 municipal elections in KZN, more than 18 councils were hung in the province.

The 1998 Local Government Municipal Structures Act gives 14 days from when the election is declared for new councillors to be sworn into office and municipal councils constituted.

To read more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author