IEC defends itself against “trashing”

Johannesburg – The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has defended itself against being “trashed in a completely unsubstantiated manner”.

The commission told journalists that attacks on its integrity had contributed towards lower voter turnout.

IEC deputy chairperson Janet Love said the electoral body deserved praise instead of the scorn it has been subjected to.

“Prior to these elections, even when we embarked on preparations, there were a number of political party leaders who believed that it was in order to make truly unfounded and untested allegations against the integrity of people who are in the commission,” she said, speaking from the National Results Operations Centre in Pretoria.

Love said the IEC has been independent and impartial, which makes attacking its integrity without evidence a problem.

The electoral body has come under heavy criticism from DA leader John Steenhuisen, who has charged that the official opposition wanted the Chapter Nine institution hauled before Parliament to account for its handling of the latest elections.

This is after it emerged that the voter management device that the organisation is using suffered experience faults.

Love said they had always reported to Parliament.

“This organisation deserves a huge amount of praise for what it has been able to pull off under incredibly difficult circumstances,” she said.

IEC chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo also defended the use of VMDs, saying without them the this year’s elections would not go ahead.

He too called on leaders of political parties to exercise retrain in their statements.

“The commission would like to call upon all leaders of political parties to act and speak

responsibly as the result collation process unfolds. As you will recall, the commission had anticipated the prospect of a lower voter turnout already in July and approached the Constitutional Court,” he said.

“Some of the elements that motivate voters to go relate to factors outside of the purview of the commission such as disruptions to services, levels of trust in political institutions. Regrettably, unwarranted attacks on the commission could potentially also influence voter turnout,” he added.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala