‘Housewives of Joburg’ bounces back

Johannesburg- Actress-turned-producer Sonia Mbele is set to produce the third season of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg (RHOJ), sources close to the negotiations have revealed.

Known for its drama and catfights, the reality show is scheduled to air in October on M-Net.

According to an industry insider, the channel’s calendar has already been shared and the production team was told filming starts around June to allow time for The Real Housewives of Cape Town and Real Housewives of Durban to take centre stage.

A source at MultiChoice said Mbele made a compelling proposal to produce the show.

“Sonia pitched about seven times to get her show back, she had to prove to the powers that be that she deserves her show back and she did a great job at it,” the source said.

Mbele has worked on the two previous seasons of RHOJ and also produced Pastor’s Wives.

The mole further said that though it was recently reported that Mbele’s production company, Sonia Mbele Films, was no longer doing the show, there was a contract in place between the production company and MultiChoice, giving her the green light to produce the show.

Sunday World understands that several production houses bid to produce RHOJ, but Mbele’s company got the nod.

RHOJ was canned last year after one of the cast members, Christall Kay, was allegedly physically attacked by two of her co-stars. At the time, M-Net said the show would be discontinued.

In October last year, Sunday World reported that RHOJ was marred by allegations of favouritism and impropriety.

MultiChoice commissioning editors were accused of favouring companies of close friends and associates for work, giving other producers little or no chance to bid.

Mbele last year made a return to the small screen after being cast as Zola, a drug lord, on Mzansi Magic telenovela Diep City.

She declined to comment on season 3 of RHOJ.

Lucky Mangela, publicist at M-Net said: “We can’t confirm nor deny at this stage.”

