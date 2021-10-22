Hope Mbhele’s traditional roots helps her steal the show on Mzansi Magic’s Umkhokha

Johannesburg- Umkhokha is a new faith-based series that airs on Mzansi Magic every Sunday at 8 pm.

Umkhokha has kept viewers glued to their screens since it first aired three weeks ago, but last Sunday Hope Mbhele stole the show with her stellar performance.

25-year-old Hope Mbhele plays the role of MaBusi, who recently qualified as a medical doctor and is now expected to marry Siphamandla for the sake of the church.

Hope hails all the way from Umthwalume, Portshepstone in Kwa-Zulu Natal. She is the eldest and only girl in a family of four.

Speaking to Sunday World, Hope shared that she holds a Business Degree, but later on studied Drama.

“I studied business because I come from an entrepreneurial family and it only made sense for me to venture into it.”

Not only is the Umkhokha star an actress and businesswoman but she shared that radio is her first love.

She is currently on Gagasi Fm and enjoys research and communication.

“I started my acting career when I was an extra on Uzalo in 2016, thereafter I did a lot of auditions and scored myself a lead role on a Showmax movie titled Goodbye Gogo.”

Fast-forward to 2021 Hope got the role of Busisiwe on Umkhokha which she believes was her big break.

Having grown up in a very cultural home and being a cultural girl, she has been able to play the role exceptionally.

“I used to attend the Royal Reed dance and I am a religion-orientated and a cultural girl so playing my role has made tapping into my role a bit easier.”

As a new actress in the industry and having to juggle acting, business, and radio, Hope has had a few challenges with her time, she sometimes has to sacrifice her first love.

“There are so many emotions that I need to tap into when I am doing my work, and sometimes I’m on set almost every day.”

Hope feels honored to work with people who have been in the industry for some time now, as she is able to ask for guidance from them.

She is currently working with stars such as Sibonile Ngubane who plays Difa, Deli Malinga as MaMzobe, Sthandiwe Kgoroge as MaNzimande, Nay Maps as Siphamandla, Linda Sokhulu as Zodwa and Kwezi Ndlovu as Nobuntu.

“With Mabusi now married to Siphamandla she has so many responsibilities, so as the wife of the church leader and also being a doctor, viewers should stay tuned just to see how everything is going to unfold.”

This is how tweeps reacted to Hope’s performance on Sunday:

Sizoyenze njan' ngoba we're crushing. Great acting. Great cast. Great script. Kodwa unyoko hayi. Uyala. — TshepotheWriter (@tshepo27) October 17, 2021

Leli cashaza elimhlophe esphongweni elani vele Sompisi? pic.twitter.com/EH9KsmaWCR — Spud Luthuli🇿🇦 (@Thabiso_Spud) October 18, 2021

Absolutely nailed your role.. So proud of you for representing South Coast so well 👏👏👏 — Brian Mzobe (@BrianMzobe2) October 17, 2021

Brilliant job👏🏾👏🏾❤️❤️

You guys are amazing, yonk' into feels so real 👌🏾👌🏾

Insights and enlightenment through and through🖤🤍🖤🤍 — Khetha Ambrose (@Embaroze) October 18, 2021

Muntu ka Sphamandla 🤩😍 … niyafanelana Yazi. I hope you end up falling in love with him 😂❤ — Ledimo Seloyi (@LedimoSeloyi) October 17, 2021

Mbalenhle Zuma