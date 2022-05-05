Department clears confusion on school kids wearing masks

Children at schools are still expected to wear face masks, the Department of Health said on Thursday afternoon, putting to bed the confusion that followed the publication of its latest Covid-19 protocols.

Learners, like the rest of South Africans, are required to wear face masks in classrooms and general indoor gatherings. They are, however, exempt from wearing them outdoors, on the playgrounds and on sports fields.

The department said the confusion was created when it updated the nation on Wednesday evening regarding the gazetted protocols about the prevention of the pandemic, which remains a deadly.

In a statement, the department said the mistake was a regrettable human error.

“Face masks are an effective non-pharmaceutical intervention against the spread of the Covid-19 virus, and it is more relevant now as the number of Covid-19 positive cases is rising once again.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author