Gospel singer Deborah Fraser dies after short illness

The legendary gospel singer, Deborah Fraser, passed away on Sunday after a short illness. The family issued a statement informing the public of her death.

Fraser passed away in the presence of her family and friends.

“It is with deep sadness to inform you of the passing of our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and friend, and Gospel musician, Deborah Fraser following a short illness,” reads the statement.

Fraser’s family has asked to be given privacy and space as they deal with the loss of their family member.

More details regarding Fraser’s memorial service and funeral arrangements will be communicated to the greater public in due time.

Fraser confirmed last month that she was unable to walk after a TikTok video of her performing in a wheelchair was shared on social media.

The 56-year-old gospel singer revealed that she was currently bound to a wheelchair and can’t walk.

The Abanye Bayombona hitmaker added that she’s been sick and was hospitalized earlier this year in February and March.

Fraser began her career in 1985 as a backing singer and recorded her own album in 2000, titled Abanye bayombona.

The album sold over one million copies. Uhambo was her 10th studio album with 14 songs, including the hit, Ngeke ngiyeke ukuthandaza.

