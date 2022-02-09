Gauteng MECs to address service delivery challenges in Tshwane

Johannesburg – As the embattled communities in Tshwane are plagued with service delivery challenges, officials from the Gauteng executive council have been tasked to attend to the disgruntled communities today (Wednesday, 9 February).

Some parts of Tshwane corridors are facing severe challenges, where citizens have been hit by floods.

Gauteng provincial government has come under the spotlight for their deficiency to tackle this matter, as residents have been battling for years to overcome these devastating hardships.

Previously, the city of Tshwane cited that the municipality has no budget to pay for the cost to relocate the families and costs of supplying them with basic needs such as water and chemical toilets.

The area has been experiencing heavy downpours, and this resulted in floods where residents in informal settlements had to spend days with no shelter.

This includes key areas around the city such as Eersterust, Mamelodi, Gomora, Soshanguve Block KK, Onverwacht in Cullinan, Hammanskraal and Centurion.

With immense pressure, the provincial government has now come with guns blazing to save their face as several MECs serving in different portfolios will embark on visiting affected communities throughout the month of February.

In a released statement the provincial government said: “The visit is in line with Gauteng Provincial Government’s commitment of resolving service delivery challenges in communities.”

The following departments are part of the Social Cluster, namely Gauteng Department of Community Safety, Gauteng Department of Health, Gauteng Department of Human Settlements, Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gauteng Department of Social Development and Gauteng Department of Education.

The MECs are expected to continue with the approach every Wednesday throughout the month of February 2022.

