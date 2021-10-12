Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwenkosi Mchunu wants Mzansi Magic’s Mnakwethu show canned

Johannesburg – Mzansi Magic’s reality programme Mnakwethu has again come under fire, this time the show has caught the wrath of Ngizwenkosi Mchunu.

The controversial former Ukhozi FM presenter-turned-maskandi music promoter has come out gun blazing, calling for the show to be canned because “it distorted” the Zulu cultural practice.

In a voice note shared on social media, Mchunu is purportedly speaking to his associate known as Jamludi.

“Jamludi, mfwethu asikwazi ukuthula sibona koniwa isiko [We can’t keep quiet when our culture is being undermined]. My heart pains when people like us have worked so hard to build and nurture Zulu culture,” lashed out Mchunu in IsiZulu.

He said the participants, who have no cultural grounds to seek polygamous union, where random unmarried people who were scouted and lured with money to participate in the show.

He lambasted Musa Mseleku, the show’s host, saying he was a key mover in undermining the AmaZulu nation and threatened to report the matter to the royal house.

Mseleku said: “I respect him and I would not want to be drawn into debating with him.”

Makhosazana Shelembe ‘MaShelembe’ appeared on Mzansi Magic’s #Mnakwethu a few weeks ago and many fans were left heartbroken by the episode https://t.co/XE7lkLv357 @Mzansimagic #mnakwethumzansi — Sunday World (@SundayWorldZA) October 6, 2021

Watch:

Also read:

Drip founder sued for 34% of sneaker brand

‘Scandal’ actor threatens to kill baby mama and commit suicide

SA celebs businesses are booming

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha