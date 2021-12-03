Fifa dismisses Bafana Bafana’s appeal: No Ghana replay

Johannesburg – The South African Football Association (Safa) and Bafana Bafana’s appeal to have the match against Ghana replayed has been dismissed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee on Friday afternoon.

This is a big blow to Safa who lodged a protest and put up a brave fight to have the match replayed.

This means that Ghana will advance to the last stage of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

This is after Ghana defeated SA in the last match of the qualifiers via dubious officiating from Senegalese referee Maguatte Ndiaye.

The statement that Fifa released on Friday reads, “The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements foreseen under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The decision is subject to appeal.”

