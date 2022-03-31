Fannie Masemola is SA’s new national police commissioner

General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola is South Africa’s new national police commissioner, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday, following the termination of Khehla Sitole’s employment contract in February.

Sitole, whose public spats with Police Minister Bheki Cele are widely reported, spent his last day in office on Thursday, before making way for Masemola, who served as the deputy national police commissioner in policing.

“General Masemola played a key role in coordinating security in voting since 1994,” said Ramaphosa, also thanking Sitole for his nation to the nation.

“I wish him [Sitole] well in his future endeavours,” the president said.

