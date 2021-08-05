Family confirms Thembisa Mdoda is in hospital with Covid-19

Johannesburg – Actress and Presenter Thembisa Mdoda told her fans through her Instagram story yesterday that she was in the hospital and was not doing well.

Her family has since released a statement saying that she is in hospital after she contracted Covid-19.

The family statement read, “The Mdoda family would like to thank all of you for all the calls and messages concerning our beloved daughter Thembisa Nxumalo (Nee Mdoda) following a tweet regarding her health. She is indeed hospitalised and receiving the best medical care at the Sandton MediClinic. She was diagnosed with long Covid-19 which was further aggravated by an allergy. We are fortunate the doctors diagnosed her in time and are treating her with the utmost care.”

“Thembisa is in good spirits and well taken care of and will be released in the next few days. The family is grateful for your love and support during this time, it truly doesn’t go unnoticed. You will be hearing from Thembisa very soon. Once again, thank you and may you extend this grace to all other families in need,” the statement concluded.

