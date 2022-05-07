Eskom suspends load shedding

Power utility Eskom has announced that load shedding will be suspended today at 12:00 as its generation capacity has sufficiently recovered.

It said the power system has recovered to a point where load shedding can be stopped at 12:00 on Saturday.

“The emergency reserves have been adequately replenished and are available to support the system next week,” said Eskom

#POWERALERT1 Loadshedding will be suspended at 12:00 as generation capacity sufficiently recovers pic.twitter.com/SBmLSEbhCX — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 7, 2022

