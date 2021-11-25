EFF orders first mayor to step down

Johannesburg – The EFF has instructed its first mayor in Metsimaholo, Free State, to step down from her position, just days into the post.

EFF leader Julius Malema announced that the party’s leadership met today councillors and decided to to tell Selloane Motjeane to resign with immediate effect as she was voted in cohorts with the ANC.

“We had the meeting with the new mayor of Metsimaholo, and councillors this morning, we asked her to resign, as her vote came through the ANC voted for her. When we asked her to resign, she was happy, and she told us that the ANC was now calling her to make certain illegal demands from her,” he said.

“We don’t have the mayor within the country, we only have the speaker from Mamusa municipality in the North West, we have no mayors from the EFF,” he added.

Malema said the party decided to turn down the mayoral position in the embattled municipality, as the EFF doesn’t endorse any votes coming from the ruling party.

“We reject any vote coming from the ANC, even though they vote for us,” Malema addressed,” he said.

Malema said his party’s biggest agenda was to remove the ANC, and destroy it completely.

The EFF came third in Metsimaholo with 25% of the vote, trailing behind the DA and the ANC respectively.

However, with their 12 council seats, the party was able to play itself into a position of power, as some of the ANC members voted with the EFF to give the party’s mayoral candidate a stint to take over.

Malema said that the party will persuade the DA to vote with them to vote for their mayoral candidate, the now dethroned Motjeane.

“If the DA doesn’t want to vote with us in that municipality, we will vote for them, as long as that municipality is not in the hands of the ANC.”

Malema said his party was not going to be disruptive in councils, adding that it was the ruling party that had already started collapsing meetings in municipalities.

“In the municipalities we don’t vote for corruption activities, we vote for service delivery, irrespective of who is in charge of it, as long as you deliver services to our people,” he said.

Malema said that the ruling party wanted “gangster” arrangements with the EFF.

“And we don’t do that. We must be persuaded politically. We have no coalition because no one was willing to commit to our demands,” Malema addressed.

Sunday World

Author