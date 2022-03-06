South African hip hop DJ Tumi Mooi aka DJ Dimplez has died.

Sources close to the tragedy told Sunday World that the Metro FM DJ collapsed at his home and was found by his friend at his house hours later.

He was later rushed to the hospital but was certified dead on arrival.

“This is shocking as he was fine yesterday and in good spirits. I don’t understand what is happening,“ said one shocked source.

Another source said that the DJ had suffered a mild stroke.

His death comes a few days after South African beloved musician Ricky Rick was laid to rest.

Rest in peace Dj Dimplez🕊 pic.twitter.com/p9XKBGBy7Y — ANONYMOUSE (@Anonymouse4lyf) March 6, 2022

