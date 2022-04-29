Defiant advocate Malesela Teffo out on R10 000 bail

Advocate Malesela Teffo is out on R10 000 bail following his dramatic arrest during the Senzo Meyiwa trial at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday. He returns to court on May 27.

Teffo is representing four of the five men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa. Meyiwa was gunned down on October 26 2014 at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, in what the state believes to have been a botched robbery.

In a brief appearance at the Hillbrow magistrate’s court on Friday, Teffo was charged with trespassing and failing to appear in court. His legal representative, advocate Timothy Thobane, said Teffo skipped his court appearance on January 27 2022 due to Covid-19 regulations at the time.

The state had initially asked for bail to be set at R5 000, but the magistrate ordered him to fork out R10 000, noting that he had previously failed to appear in court twice.

“I know why this is happening. After facing such an embarrassment, I am determined, and I will gain the strength,” said Teffo after bail was granted.

He put his arrest squarely at the door of the National Prosecuting Authority and the police, whom he said do not want him on the Meyiwa case. As he was led out of the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, Teffo accused Police Minister Bheki Cele for his arrest.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author