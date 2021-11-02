DA leads ANC in Tshwane halfway through counting

Johannesburg – The ANC was grappling to garner majority votes to run key metropolitan municipalities in the country, according to polls results after halfway of counting.

With 53% votes counted, the ruling party was leading the race with almost 46% of the vote, followed by the DA at close to 23% and the EFF with close 10% of the votes.

In Tshwane, as of 21h00, the ANC was lagging the DA, which was leading the battle to control the capital city with 37%.

The governing party was also facing stiff competition in the City of Johannesburg, the country’s economic hub, where it was sitting at 34% of the votes halfway through the counting. It was followed by the DA which had scored 25% of the votes.

Former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA garnered almost 17% electoral support, surpassing the EFF, which was sitting at 11,68%.

In Ekurhuleni, the country’s industrial hub, the governing party is leading the votes with almost 38% while the DA stood at 29,6%. Coming in at third position was EFF, with 13,5%. Mashaba also managed to make inroads into the metro, earning 6,1% of the vote, followed by the FF Plus with almost 4%.

The ANC and the DA were almost neck and neck at the Eastern Cape’s Nelson Mandela Bay, which is governed by the DA-led coalition.

The ANC is at 40,4% followed by the DA with 39,3%. One of the key players in the municipality, the UDM, was battling at 1% of the vote.

Nationally, the ANC stood at almost 46% while DA comes in second place with 22,6%. The EFF is third with close to 10%.

The Electoral Commission reported that 55% of the 64 502 results expected had been finalized.

“The Northern Cape has completed 89 percent of its results, followed by Western Cape at 72% and in third position comes Eastern Cape at 70%. The rest of the provinces completion rate range between 37 and 67%,” he said.

“At the level of capturing 78% of results are already in the system waiting scanning and auditing. We are still pursuing the target of reaching the 90% still in the course of tonight,” said the IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo.

Mamabolo further stated that the number of completed municipalities stood (as of 19h30) at 94.

“We will spare no effort that the majority of the of 163 municipalities are completed within the planned time,” he said.

Sunday World

Authors



George Matlala,



Nompilo Zulu,



Thomas Lethoba