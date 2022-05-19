Controversial Flag project to be reviewed

After the huge outcry on Wednesday regarding the Flag project by the Sports, Arts and Culture Department, Minister Nathi Mthethwa has directed his department to now review the R22m project.

In a statement on Thursday, Mthethwa said that he has taken into consideration the public discourse regarding the envisaged Monumental Flag.

“The diversity of voices around this important heritage project are a welcome celebration of our country’s vibrant constitutional democracy and the freedoms that must be upheld beyond posterity. It also bodes well for one of the pillars of social cohesion which is an active citizenry,” reads the statement.

Debate around the country was that the money to be used for this project can be better allocated to fund struggling sporting codes and to feed struggling artists who suffered a major blow when Covid-19 regulations were introduced in 2020, crippling the entertainment industry.

