Connie Ferguson thanks SA for love and support, announces memorial service for Shona

Johannesburg – Connie Ferguson, the wife of the late Shona, has announced that a memorial service will be held on Friday for the entertainment icon, who passed away a week ago after Covid-19 complications.

The service will be attended by 50 people and live-streamed as well. Sunday World will make the live stream available on our website tomorrow at 10am.

She also took time to thank South Africans for the love and support shown towards her and her family.

In an Instagram post, Connie said, “I really have no words but to say THANK YOU.🙏🏾 Thank you South Africa, the continent and the world at large for the outpouring of love, words of comfort and prayers. My family and I appreciate you. God bless you all.🙏🏾 @broodiefuneral Thank you for giving my husband a send off worthy of a KING!🙏🏾 There’s never been anything ordinary about this man of God, and to the last moment, he had to put on a SHO!❤️ To my friends and colleagues, your support has been immeasurable! THANK YOU and God bless and multiply you.🙏🏾❤️ My daughters @sediimatsunyane & @ali.ferguson_ , my sister @astoshiah and my grandson Ro, we have held each other’s hands so tight during this trying time. Dad lives on in our hearts and the many great memories we’ve shared over the past 20 years. He’ll always be with us. God will give us the strength to soldier on and heal our broken hearts. To my brothers and sisters on both sides, God is still God. He will see us through. To my ANGEL SHO, thank you for the best 20 years of my life! I love you and know that you are with us in spirit.❤️ One day we’ll be reunited, and all the angels in heaven will rejoice.”

The memorial service will be available on the following Youtube video:

Sunday World

Author



Sunday World