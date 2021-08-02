Connie Ferguson on verge of breakdown

Johannesburg – On Friday, though doctors had prepared film producer and actress Connie Ferguson for the worst as her husband’s condition did not show any improvement, nothing could have prepared The Queen lead actress for the final moment.

Surrounded by her close friends who have been praying with her and offering her words of encouragement as Covid-19 hit her family hard this year, Connie lost her world when her husband, Shona Ferguson, died on Friday at Milpark Hospital from Covid-19 complications.

Shona’s sister Meggie Ferguson wrote: “We prayed, we fasted, we cried but God still found it necessary to call you home, it’s been a trying time but God will strengthen us … Rest in peace my brother, rest.”

Connie, whom close friends described as not having just lost a husband and the father of her kids but a lover, a friend and a business partner, is said to be inconsolable.

Last week, Sunday World published the story that Shona was fighting for his life.

A source close to the family said she was heartbroken and on the verge of a breakdown.

“She has been crying nonstop and is refusing to even eat. She is in shock. The news has really paralysed her. I wish I could take away her pain away … She knew that he was not responding to the treatment and doctors did prepare her … she lost her world.

“Shona was her best friend,” said the source about the Rockville actor who turned 47 in April.

Writing on Instagram on her husband’s birthday, Connie wrote: “Lord, I just want to say thank you for my husband, my best friend, my soulmate, my baby daddy, my partner in everything!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

She captioned the photo of Shona holding onto a big wad of cash.

Letting the country in on a little secret about her hubby, Connie wrote: “He doesn’t like clothes but that’s okay! As long as he is decent in public!”

The beloved actor spent a month in hospital after not responding to the home ventilator that the family bought in December.

Actors and crew were some of the big circle of people who had been praying for his recovery.

Covid-19 has been devasting for the Fergusons.

According to a source in the company’s production team, who didn’t want to be mentioned fearing losing his job, Connie’s brother died from Covid-19 complications.

“The sad part is that Connie could not attend the funeral because of Covid-19 restrictions,” said the source.

The source added that Shona was by her side throughout her ordeal of losing her brother.

As if that wasn’t enough, another informant said shortly after that, Connie’s dad fell ill and has since recovered.

Another family member also fell ill.

It was like yesterday when Shona was the dotting husband, looking after his wife who was not well, said a person close to the situation.

“It was the worst time for her, but her beloved hubby was still by her side,” said the source.

Another source who works at M-Net said different people were holding prayer vigils.

When the news of his passing broke, one of the industry insiders said their crew and actors could not continue with business as usual.

“He was a brother and gentle soul. He loved and respected everyone equally. He was a mentor.

“Indeed heaven has gain (gained) another angel,” said the insider.

“He gave so much to the world. Please give him the last round of applause. We’ll miss him.”

