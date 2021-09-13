Chris Hani’s wife wants Nosipho Khumalo to take a DNA test to prove she is a ‘Hani’

Johannesburg – Limpho Hani, the wife of slain struggle icon Chris Hani, has dared Nosipho Khumalo, who claims to be her late husband’s granddaughter, to prove her identity through a DNA test.

Nosipho is making waves with her youth activism initiatives, which are giving her access to decision-makers, even affording her the opportunity to rub shoulders with influential people, including talk-show queen Oprah Winfrey, philanthropist and founder of Global Citizen Hugh Evens and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina.

“I have never met this girl. She has never attempted to reach out to me or any of the Hani family members. I am willing to avail myself or any family member for a DNA test, which I will pay for,” said Hani’s wife.

Nosipho said she is happy to do a DNA test.

“Anyone who is so adamant that I am not part of the Hani family is more than welcome to do a live DNA test with me. I say live because I know how badly others may want to hide the truth, even if it means rigging the results. In family feuds, no one wins but my vision and work towards the greater good of our country is what matters,” said Nosipho.

A source close to the family said: “It is so disheartening to see institutions such as the Nelson Mandela Museum and Foundation, the SABC and high-profile politicians fall into this imposter’s preying hands without checking with the family that they have full access to.

“We all know that comrade Chris had three daughters and none of their offspring fits this girl’s age.”

When asked who her parents are, Nosipho said: “We can start with one issue, which is me being a part of the Hani family – we can do a live DNA test.”

This week, Hani’s widow shared her frustrations on this matter with Sunday World.

“She is nothing but a fraudster, imposter and a con artist looking for a moment in the spotlight and a quick buck. Unfortunately, she is doing it using my husband’s name, tempering with the legacy he left for millions.

“I am not against any youth initiatives to build on the foundations my husband stood for, but I will not stand by while people engage in behaviour that borders on criminality, soliciting cash and favours using his name.

“That is not what Chris Hani stood for and practised. I will fight anyone for his legacy until my last breath.”

Nosipho also expressed her own frustrations saying that she has been trying for years to meet with Limpho.

“I don’t know why she is talking to me through the media … she has my number and she can ask me anything because I have nothing to hide,” she said.

Limpho said she was first made aware of Nosipho’s existence by her comrades in political circles, who told her that Nosipho had approached them to assist her with funding for her projects.

“As his wife and family, we have never solicited funds from anyone or institutions or corporates. She, however, is actively doing this and using my husband’s name. My biggest fear is her not honouring these commitments and that places Chris’s name and legacy in a compromised position. We took a decision as a family not to form a foundation or an organisation in his name.”

Nosipho is originally from Vosloorus on the East Rand and, according to her social media, she is a third-year medical student at Medunsa, now known as Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University.

She said she had been debarred from pursuing the legacy of her family ignited by her great grandfather Gilbert Hani.

“It shocks me that one would think my philanthropic journey is in search of financial gain when all the work I have done and continue to do remains unsponsored.”

