Chiefs disciplinary committee benches Zuma

Johannesburg- The Kaizer Chiefs disciplinary committee hearing sitting to hear charges against star midfielder Dumisani Zuma has recommended he goes on a rehabilitation programme following his arrest for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month.

The 26-year-old winger was arrested in Sandton, north of Joburg, after police found him to be over the legal alcohol limit.

The club said in a statement that Zuma would undergo rehabilitation following his appearance before the club’s disciplinary committee.

“A disciplinary hearing was held over the matter relating to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mr Dumisani Zuma.

“Following the hearing and the recommendations made, Mr Dumisani Zuma will be disciplined in line with the company’s disciplinary code. He has been suspended from club activities and will attend rehabilitation.”

The talented midfielder has seen little or no activity since the beginning of the season as he has been plagued by injuries in his fifth season with Amakhosi.

After making 19 appearances last season, Zuma last played in May under fired coach Gavin Hunt and has had no game time under returned Englishman Stuart Baxter.

Meanwhile, on the African inter-club competitions front, Orlando Pirates take on LPRC Oilers of Liberia in the CAF Confederation Cup first leg of the play-off round at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Monrovia, Liberia today at 6pm.

In the other Confederation Cup match, struggling Marumo Gallants, who are languishing at the bottom of the PSL log table, enter the TP Mazembe lion’s den with the odds heavily stacked against them at the TP Mazembe Stadium in Lubumbashi in the DR Congo this afternoon at 4pm.

Today’s DStv Premiership fixtures: Arrows v Baroka (Princess Magogo, 3.30pm); Royal AM v Stellenbosch (Chatsworth 3.30pm); Swallows v Chiefs (Dobsonville, 3.30pm); Maritzburg v AmaZulu (Harry Gwala, 5.30pm).

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author