Central bank hikes interest rates in bid to slow down inflation

By Anelisa Sibanda

The SA Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) on Thursday increased interest rates by 25 basis points, taking the repo rate to 4.25% as predicted by economists.

The central bank’s decision will take the prime rate to 7.75% as it attempts to slow down inflation.

Two members of the MPC, according to Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kanyago, had voted for the central bank to hike the repo rate by a 50 basis point.
The news comes at a time when many South Africans are grappling with record high fuel prices, taxes and levies, as well as increases in basic household items.
While South Africa’s inflation averaged 4.5% in 2021, it has persistently increased in recent months.
