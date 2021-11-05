Carl Niehaus wants Ramaphosa out, blaming president for ANC’s poor poll performance

Johannesburg – The outspoken African National Congress (ANC) member and long time Jacob Zuma supporter, Carl Niehaus, has said that the party’s poor performance at the polls at this week’s Local Government Elections was due to President Cyril Ramaphosa being made the face of the party during campaigns.

The Ramaphosa critic, Niehaus, took to Twitter on Friday morning and said, “Some @MyANC leaders proclaimed Pres. @CyrilRamaphosa as ANC ‘saviour’. He was made the face of our campaign. It became a refrendum on Ramaphosa. What a disaster! With 46% we fell for the 1st time below 50%. A resounding vote of no confidence. To save our ANC Ramaphosa must go!”

He further encouraged South Africans to make the hashtag #Ramaphosamustgo trend on social media.

To all comrades, @MYANC members, and concerned South Africans, who want to save our beloved Liberation Movement the #ANC, push this hashtag (#): #RamaphosaMustGo! — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) November 5, 2021

Some @MyANC leaders proclaimed Pres. @CyrilRamaphosa as ANC 'saviour'. He was made the face of our campaign. It became a refrendum on Ramaphosa. What a disaster! With 46% we fell for the 1st time below 50%. A resounding vote of no confidence. To save our ANC Ramaphosa must go! pic.twitter.com/hpogo34R8I — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) November 5, 2021

During the IEC’s official results reveal on Thursday evening, President Ramaphosa made an address to the nation.

He said, “Giving his remarks President Cyril Ramaphosa said, everyone has an equal right to run for public office. “This enriches our democracy and in many ways it also enriches us as the people. It advances openness and transparency, it affirms that we are a diverse and tolerant society. It affirms the principle that leaders must be chosen by the people and that leader should also be accountable to the people who choose them.”

He further thanked the 12million South Africans who cast their ballots on election day.

“By performing this important civic duty you have contributed to strengthening and consolidating our democracy and I’d like to congratulate all South Africans for holding an election that was peaceful, free and fair as also confirmed by our Independent Electoral Commission,” he added.

In the city of Joburg, the ANC secured the first position by 33.6%, followed by the Democratic Alliance with 26.47% and ActionSA with 16.05%,removing the EFF on the third position.

ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte said that the decline in the ANC votes at this year’s local government elections is a message for the governing party to shape up.

Duarte conceded that the low voter turnout was indicative that people were disappointed in the ruling party.

Take a look at some of the tweets with the hash-tag below:

Trying to comfort themselves, bunch of losers #ramaphosamustgo https://t.co/Fbh739QSf2 — Phuti Phuthi (@PhutiPhuthi) November 3, 2021

We don't have a Ramaphosa problem, we have an ANC problem

Whether Ramaphosa goes on not is irrelevant. ANC cannot self correct as an organization#VoetsekANC#RamaphosaMustGo — No Name Brand (@DreamerSib) November 5, 2021

Shoutout to President Zuma for hosting a successful world cup in 2010,initiating Gautrain, building power stations, free education,out current president is a pandemic manager. #ramaphosamustgo — supreme being® (@rhoozradiante) November 5, 2021

Lmaooo Ramaphosa is going nowhere I'm afraid 😂🤣🤣 that man was sent to destroy the ANC. He won't vacate that Presidential seat until that party is finished to the ground #RamaphosaMustGo pic.twitter.com/TiTgxNdZMP — J SOMETHING(NYANA) (@Lali_villager) November 5, 2021

Meet Nelson Mandela, the first and only president to finish his term in office #RamaphosaMustGo #ANCMustGo pic.twitter.com/RAPYKkJCNH — Gobetse 🇿🇦 (@Gobetse_M) November 5, 2021

