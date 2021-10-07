Bujy Bikwa breaks his silence on Boity assault

Johannesburg- Bujy Bikwa has finally broken his silence on the assault allegations leveled against him, for assaulting Boity Thulo.

“I have been through the roughest, emotional and difficult time the past few days regarding allegations against me of GBV.”

“In no way do I condone such behavior and actions that occurred on the night however I feel victimized as I was not given the opportunity to relay my side of the story.”

“After the incident took place, I tried to reach out to the said complainant in many ways available to me but with no success. I then spoke to my management team and advised them about what had transpired on Tuesday evening and what I had tried to achieve in resolving the matter before the necessity of taking further actions.”

“I have been accused of GBV which in no way sits well with me as I have been labeled as an abuser which I am not and it saddens me to see how this has spiraled out with people believing and siding with one side of a story.”

“I was verbally abused and told that my surname has no relation to who I am and because of that, that is why my career is not going anywhere in terms of growth, in-fact “what is it that I do in the media industry because I’m actually nothing!”

“Furthermore, during a verbal confrontation, I was then physically assaulted being kicked and punched while being told that (“I’m a man, I’m a man”) I must take it. The pain and suffering of having to let a woman abuse me verbally and physically while trying to contain myself and holding her hands to stop were not enough until witnesses managed to defuse the situation. That did not make matters subtle, as it was continued that I was insulted.”

“With a glass in my hand, I unintentionally threw it out of frustration. Without any intention to cause physical harm, I do however acknowledge that matters could have been handled in a different way and I sincerely do apologize for how it ended.”

“With that being said, I also opened a counter case of common assault against the culprit for physically attacking me and after being in pain from the injuries I sustained for 7 days, being held in police custody, I have received medical attention and have filed my medical records towards my counter case.”

“I do trust and believe that justice will be fairly served and ask that speculations be just that, as the matter is being handled by law enforcement and further investigations are still underway.”

“During this difficult time, I request space and respect on the matter and will reserve further comment on this platform.”

Earlier on Thursday, Sunday World released a recording of the incident which transpired between Bujy and Boity.

In the recording obtained by Sunday World, Bujy, can be heard saying, “People will know who I am when I f**k Boity up”.

He was responding to Boity, who in the recording can be heard saying nobody knows who he is and, “Everyone was surprised why you are here.”

Girls who were present during the incident can also be heard in the recording, trying to stop the fight, as he wanted to ‘moer’ Boity a lot more.

Thulo, who sustained several lacerations to her face, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now recuperating at her Midstream home in Midrand.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Thulo said she was still in shock and traumatized by the ordeal.

According to Thulo the topic was about ancestors and traditional healers.

