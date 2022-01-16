Break in at Lesedi Fm investigated by Hawks

Johannesburg- The Hawks are investigating the business robbery case regarding the burglary that had happened at Lesedi FM’s studios in Bloemfontein in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Based on the statement issued by the Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Thandi Mbambo, it is understood that the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein is investigating a case of business burglary, trespassing, malicious damage to property, and intimidation following the arrest of a 27-year-old man by Parkweg police in the Bloemfontein SABC premises this morning.

“It is alleged that in the early hours of the 16 January 2022 at about 04:30, a security officer at the Bloemfontein SABC building noticed that there was an intruder inside the building and requested backup from other securities.

“It is further alleged that the suspect attacked the security officials and one official managed to pull out his official firearm and shot the suspect,” said Mbambo.

Sunday World understands that Parkweg SAPS and Emergency services were called to the scene and the suspect was taken to the local hospital for treatment where he is currently under police guard.

“A separate case of attempted murder will be investigated by Parkweg detectives. The suspect will appear in court soon,” said Mbambo.

Lesedi FM programmes manager Mannini Nyokong refused to comment and referred Sunday World to the SABC Spokesperson Gugu Ntuli.

Ntuli said that the SABC is yet to release the statement.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author