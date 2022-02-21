Booster shots can now be mixed and matched

REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
By Somaya Stockenstroom
Image: SA GovNews Twitter.

South Africans can from Wednesday mix and match booster shots for Covid-19. The amount of waiting time between jabs has also been reduced, the Department of Health announced on Monday.

If you received only one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you can now take the second shot 21 days later instead of waiting for 42 days.

For booster Pfizer shots, you no longer have to wait for six months. The period has been reduced to three months. You can also have a Johnson & Johnson (J&J) booster after both Pfizer shots. If you received a J&J vaccine against Covid-19, you can have a booster shot after two months.

The department also stated that the EVDS (electronic vaccination data system) is being updated to accommodate individuals who received vaccines outside South Africa and now qualify to have their boosters.

“More information regarding the date at which the functionality to record such doses on the EVDS will be provided. Once the functionality is available on the EVDS, the vaccination of such individuals should proceed,” it said in a statement.

