Bonginkosi Khanyile alleged key mover in fanning July riots granted R5 000 bail

Johannesburg – Bonginkosi Khanyile, the face of the #FeesMustFall campaign and an alleged key mover in fanning the July riots has been granted R5 000 bail by the Durban Magistrate Court on Tuesday morning.

Khanyile was arrested on 20 August at Wits University student residence and linked with the deadly riots which culminated into wide-scale looting of businesses mainly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The showdown led to the demise of more than 300 people with KZN recording the highest death toll.

Khanyile faces two counts of inciting public violence, a count of not wearing a face mask while in public and two counts relating to holding an illegal gathering. Khanyile joins a list of about more than 11 so-called key instigators of the July looting spree including former Ukhozi FM radio host Ngizwenkosi Mchunu.

Philani “Gazuzu” Nduli speaking on behalf of Khanyile’s family had earlier tweeted: “Today is Day 19 of Bonginkosi Khanyile’s incarceration. We remain hopeful as the African Gods have showered us with rain this morning as a sign of good things to come. Bonginkosi Khanyile has said that he will face his fate today like a man.”

The looting which culminated into deadly violence was calling for former president Jacob Zuma’s release from Estcourt where he was serving a contempt of court sentence of 15 months.

The former statesman has been subsequently granted medical parole on grounds that he was terminally ill giving the green light for Zuma to complete his remaining sentence at home away from the prison walls.

Sunday World

Author



Sandile Motha