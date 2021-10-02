Boity on assault charges: “I respectfully request some space”

Johannesburg- Boity Thulo has finally come out to speak about the assault charges which she laid against Bujy. Boity took to social media to issue out a statement on the matter.

“It is with deep sadness to state that I was indeed an unfortunate victim of a vicious physical assault and that I have since opened a case against the culprit, which I am following with keen interest. I do not wish to comment on this matter any further,” she wrote.

“I respectfully request some space as I try find a way to heal both physically and emotionally from this traumatic experience.”

Boity Thulo and former Metro FM DJ Bujy Bikwa were believed to be involved in an argument that left Boity with a bloody face.

Bikwa threw a bottle of alcohol at Boity which left a cut on her face and resulted in her being rushed to hospital in an ambulance to receive further treatment.

A police report indicates that the assault took place at a hotel in Midrand on Thursday night.

