Beer post blunder costs Moozlie a lucrative deal from Vodka company

Johannesburg – A major faux pas has cost TV personality and rapper Moozlie (real name Nomuzi Mabena) her deal with a major vodka brand.

Sunday World understands that Moozlie’s contract was cancelled after posting a beer brand on her social media platforms.

According to sources close to the situation, Moozlie was not aware that the finer details in her contract specified that she is not allowed to pose with other alcohol brands.

“I don’t think she was aware of the implications when she posted,” said the informant.

Moozlie is said to be so devastated because she had no clue that by posing with a beer would cost her so much.

“To make things worse, the other is just a beer, I don’t think she knew the risks when she posted. Remember these are tough times, whatever brings cash, we take,” said the insider.

According to another source close to the story, Moozlie’ management has tried to convince the spirits’ brand that she made a mistake, even flying to Cape Town for a one-on-one meeting.

“She is talented and good at what she does, something bigger will definitely come for her. You win some and lose some.”

Moozlie’s manager and boyfriend Sbuda Roc Motloung promised he would get back to Sunday World.

He was contacted again and had not given comment at the time of going to press.

The vodka company said it had a wonderful working relationship with Moozlie.

“We are disappointed that Moozlie has chosen to partner with an opposition liquor brand. Our strategy is to have long-term exclusive partnerships with our ambassadors. We loved working with Moozlie and wish her all the best for the future,” said the brand’s spokesperson Rachel Pereira.

