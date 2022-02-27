‘AWOL’ Phongolo gets axed

Popular actress and DJ Thulisile Phongolo was allegedly shown the door by the producers of Showmax’s telenovela The Wife, after she went awol during season one of the popular show.

Sunday World has learnt that the former Generations actress got under the skin of producers when she didn’t pitch for work.

Well-placed sources say the star suddenly didn’t answer her phone when she was called to shoot her scenes.

“She suddenly disappeared when she was called by producers of the show, leaving them to scramble and change the show’s direction,” said the source.

The actress, who played Lerato, a journalist on the show, apparently took a holiday instead of going to work.

The source added that the producers felt disrespected and insulted by the beautiful actress, especially because viewers were happy with her performance and they were looking forward to growing her character.

“She is a great actress but she does not take her craft seriously She was also going to shoot season two, but left production with no choice but to kill her character,” explains the source.

The source adds that Khanyi Mbau was brought in to spice things up.

Phongolo did not answer our calls despite numerous attempts to solicit a comment. Nomfundo Zondi, publicist for Stained Glass TV, which produces The Wife, said: “Yes, we can confirm that Thuli Phongolo’s character was ended in the episode that aired Thursday, 13 January 2021. This was by mutual agreement, due to schedule clashes.”

