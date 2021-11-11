VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Apartheid's last president, FW de Dlerk has died

By Bongani Mdakane
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 31: FW de Klerk and his wife Elita Georgiades at the FW de Klerk Foundation Conference at the Raddison Blue Hotel in Waterfront on January 31, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The FW de Klerk Foundation yearly hosts a conference on February 2nd. This year the event falls on January 31st to coincide with the announcement in Parliament in 1990 of the release of Nelson Mandela and other prisoners and the unbanning of several organisations. Each year the conference tackles a topical theme, with input from a diverse range of influential speakers. Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Johannesburg – Apartheid’s last president Frederik Willem de Klerk, popularly known as FW de Dlerk has died at the age of 85 at his Cape Town home.

His death was confirmed by his foundation on Thursday morning.

“Former President FW de Klerk died peacefully at his home in Fresnaye earlier this morning following his struggle against mesothelioma cancer,” the statement said.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – 10 May 2004: Parliament gathers for an address by both Nelson Mandela and FW de Klerk. (Photo by Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive)

De Klerk who will go down in history as President of the last white minority government is credited with taking steps to dismantle the oppressive system.

In February 1990, he lifted a 30-year ban on the ANC and other liberation movements and released Nelson Mandela after 27 years in prison.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA  25 August 2010: Former South African president and winner of the 1993 Nobel peace prize, FW de Klerk, at the offices of the FW de Klerk foundation in Plattekloof, Cape Town. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jaco Marais)

De Klerk and Mandela worked together for political transformation that ended the nation’s era of white minority rule and in 1993.

The two were joint recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize in December 1993. He was South Africa’s president between September 1989 and May 1994.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA – JANUARY 31: FW de Klerk and his wife Elita Georgiades at the FW de Klerk Foundation Conference at the Raddison Blue Hotel in Waterfront on January 31, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. The FW de Klerk Foundation yearly hosts a conference on February 2nd. This year the event falls on January 31st to coincide with the announcement in Parliament in 1990 of the release of Nelson Mandela and other prisoners and the unbanning of several organisations. Each year the conference tackles a topical theme, with input from a diverse range of influential speakers. Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

He is survived by his wife Elita, two children Susan and Jan, and his grandchildren.

The foundation said that the family will, in due course, make an announcement regarding funeral arrangements.

Take a look at how some South Africans reacted to the news on Twitter below: 

 

