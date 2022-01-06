ANC says 110th anniversary celebrations will follow strict Covid-19 regulations

Johannesburg – The African National Congress (ANC) will celebrate its 110th Anniversary physically in Limpopo on Saturday 8 January 2022 after it was unable to do so the previous year owing to the Covid-19 Pandemic that has since claimed thousands of life’s, ravaged global economies, and forced countries to impose harsh lockdowns, limit movements of citizens and restrict mass gatherings.

The ANC said in a statement that it will celebrate this upcoming anniversary under strict Covid 19 regulations ensuring that each and every person who will be physically attending the event is accredited and well within the numbers permissible for outdoor gatherings under the disaster management act.

The ruling party further said that an array of programs are currently unfolding to reach out to communities and sectors throughout the Limpopo Province as part of preparations for the 110th anniversary.

“All activities will culminate in the 110th anniversary rally on Saturday where President Ramaphosa will deliver the NEC statement giving marching orders for the year ahead. As we prepare to celebrate our anniversary, we also want to convey our congratulatory messages and gratitude to the founding fathers and mothers, members, supporters, voters and volunteers of our glorious movement for contributing to the sustenance and remarkable growth and development of this revolutionary giant over 110 years,” the ANC further said in a statement.

The ANC issued its first January 8 special statement in 1972 in exile delivered by President OR Tambo.

@MyANC Treasurer General Comrade Paul Mashatile meets with various church leaders at the AME Foundation of life Church in Benfram, Section B, Nkowankowa, Norman Mashabane Region. The engagement forms part of the build-up activities to the #ANC110 Anniversary. #ANC110Limpopo pic.twitter.com/jGX8DSLZgE — #ANC110 (@MYANC) January 6, 2022

From 1972 the ANC only issued its next statement in 1979 dubbed the year of the spear and became a lifelong practice that has been maintained to date.

“As we celebrate the 110th birthday of Africa’s oldest liberation movement, we do so mindful of the monumental challenges that still need to be overcome on our road towards a truly non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous society for which a renewed is ANC is pivotal,” the party further stated.

The 110th-anniversary celebration will be live-streamed and broadcast as it takes place across all social media platforms, with the official programme starting at 11:30 and President Ramaphosa addressing at 13:00.

The main celebration will be preceded by a number of build-up activities.

Officials of the ANC and National Executive Committee members are already on the ground, visiting royal houses in the province, meeting with communities, the religious leaders, and many other sectors of society.

ENGAGEMENT WITH FAITHBASED SECTOR ANC National Chairperson, Cde @GwedeMantashe1 meets with church leaders at the Thohoyandou Library in the Vhembe Region, Limpopo. The meeting forms part of the build-up activities to the #ANC110 Anniversary. pic.twitter.com/zjgCIGFagI — #ANC110 (@MYANC) January 6, 2022

Other highlights of these build-up activities includes the Lilian Ngoyi Memorial lecture spearheaded by the ANCWL, the Peter Mokaba Memorial events spearheaded by the ANCYL, Fundraising events such as the Presidential Golf Day and Fundraising Gala Dinner We have noted a number of social gatherings which are not necessarily by the African National Congress in and around Polokwane.

SPECIAL NEC:

The NEC is sitting today in a special session to finalise arrangements for the delivery of the Jan 8 Statement.

