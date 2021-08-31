REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
ANC heavyweight Kebby Maphatsoe has died

By Ngwako Malatji
Kebby Maphatsoe during the #OccupyLuthuliHouse demonstration on September 05, 2016 in in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele)

Johannesburg – Kebby Maphatsoe, the president of the disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) has died of undisclosed illness at a hospital on Tuesday.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party will issue a statement on the matter.

“We will issue a statement once we have met with the family,” he said.

Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 – 2019.

He was a trained political soldier of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), and served as National Chairperson of the MK Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) since 2007.

He is a former member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), Soweto Youth Congress (SOYCO) and South African Youth Congress (SAYCO).

He went to Angola and the Soviet Union to receive his training and was also exiled in Uganda before returning to South Africa.

Under his political direction, MKMVA became an integral component of the ANC and for the first time the association was in the central agenda of the ANC’s political framework with the achievement of progressive resolutions.

This is a developing story.

Tributes have poured in on social media for the fallen icon:

