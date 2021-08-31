ANC heavyweight Kebby Maphatsoe has died

Johannesburg – Kebby Maphatsoe, the president of the disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association (MKMVA) has died of undisclosed illness at a hospital on Tuesday.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the party will issue a statement on the matter.

“We will issue a statement once we have met with the family,” he said.

Maphatsoe served as Deputy Minister of Defence from 2014 – 2019.

He was a trained political soldier of Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK), and served as National Chairperson of the MK Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) since 2007.

He is a former member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), Soweto Youth Congress (SOYCO) and South African Youth Congress (SAYCO).

He went to Angola and the Soviet Union to receive his training and was also exiled in Uganda before returning to South Africa.

Under his political direction, MKMVA became an integral component of the ANC and for the first time the association was in the central agenda of the ANC’s political framework with the achievement of progressive resolutions.

This is a developing story.

Tributes have poured in on social media for the fallen icon:

He banna Kebby Maphatsoe is no more — NonPartisan (@MulugisiM) August 31, 2021

Rest In Power Mr Kebby Maphatsoe💔 https://t.co/ajAnTCFyO2 — #FreeZumaNow (@mrlwazik) August 31, 2021

My heart ❤💙 is very sore about passing of Bra Kebby Maphatsoe Mbalula he must not thing civil case ends there,the man passed away humiliated by Mbalula calling him a thug — 𝚂𝚘𝚜𝚊 𝚝𝚑𝚎 𝚐𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚝 (@Sosa_drip_) August 31, 2021

RIP MR KEBBY MAPHATSOE, WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU. — Maxwell (@maxyplumb) August 31, 2021

They say uncle Kebby Maphatsoe is no more, may his soul rest in peace 🙏. R1M which he & MKMVA paid to Ronnie Kasrils went to Khwezi. — Jama ka Sjadu🇿🇦 (@GcumeA) August 31, 2021

Rest In Peace Kebby Maphatsoe #RIPKebby

Whatever that means — Opinionated_Black🇺🇸🇿🇦 (@My_Opinion1982) August 31, 2021

Slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran kept fears and danger she faced from her family

Sunday World

Author



Ngwako Malatji