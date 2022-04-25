Cowin Ray shows he is the man to beat

South African super middleweight titleholder Cowin Ray made a massive statement in the first defence of his crown by knocking out Andile Mntungwa in the third round of the main event at ESPN Africa Boxing in Johannesburg in midweek.

The evening’s boxing spectacle produced 51 rounds of action and three knockouts across the main bouts and undercard, but it was Ray who stole the show.

The 26-year-old champ was in peak form and asserted his dominance from round one as he landed an array of shots to the body and head.

In the second round, he made his jab tell as he found his distance, and in the third, it was goodnight Mntungwa after a barrage of punches saw the referee bring the fight to a stop two minutes and 58 seconds into the round.

Speaking after the fight, Ray was humble in victory, showing courtesy to his opponent and said he hopes to defend the title many more times: “Great thanks to God, my family and my team, and a big shout out to ESPN, thank you.

“Andile, my hat goes off to you, my respect to you. I knew he was going to be a tough competitor because he has never been knocked out before. I was ready for 12 rounds.”

The co-main event saw Bangile Nyangani comfortably defend his SA mini flyweight title after beating Loyiso Ngatweni via unanimous decision.

In all honesty, Nyangani outclassed Ngatweni, who looked out of his depth.

The first bout on the main card was an entertaining slugfest with Nthetelelo Nkosi beating Sipho Mahlangu by a unanimous decision in their 65kg catchweight fight over six rounds. – ESPN Africa Boxing

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author