Van Zyl sets sights on ultra marathon record in Gqeberha

From running the shorter distances as a team, evergreen road runner Irvette van Zyl, has been setting and breaking in all forms of road running and she is now gunning for 50km ultra-marathon world-class time in Gqeberha on Sunday.

And all eyes will be on the two-time Olympian as she sets out on winning the Nedbank Runified Breaking Barriers 50km race at the Nelson Mandela Bay on Sunday starting at 7am.

The long-distance runner is looking forward to setting a new world 50km ultra-marathon world record again.

The three-time Soweto marathon winner and a mother of two boys, smashed the women’s 50km, taking three minutes off Briton Aly Dixon’s time, stopping the clock at 3:04:23 last year.

Van Zyl, 35, is eager to make up for her disappointment of failing to complete the Olympic Games marathon due to injury in Tokyo, Japan last year.

“I feel healthy and prepared well to run the race, but I know that it will not be easy. I am a little bit nervous but ready to give it a go, and I am in a better condition than a year ago,” said a hopeful Van Zyl.

“It is too soon (ahead of the 50km) to say whether I will run this race or that one but I will do the Spar Ladies. After the 50km run, however, I will sit down with my team and decide which races I will do.”

She pointed out that she is determined to make history and defend her title to set the tone for the rest of the year. Alexandra Morozova of Russia, Amelework Bosho and Almaz Erba of Ethiopia, and Kenyan Lucy Lesempe will give Van Zyl a run for her money.

Last year, she received R100 000 for crossing the finishing line first and a further whopping R150 000 for breaking the world record. Her Nedbank teammate, Ketema Negasa of Ethiopia, won the men’s race.

The race returns bigger and better. There is new prize money of R280 000 for winning the race in a new world record. It is open to the 35 to 65 age groups in both the men’s and women’s races.

The race will not exceed 200 runners and all the Covid-19 protocols will be adhered to.

