Phalula twins rally behind Karabo Mabilo for president of CGA

In a move that will boost the number of women in managerial positions, the Phalula twins Lebo and Lebogang are backing Karabo Mabilo to be elected president of Central Gauteng Athletics (CGA) in the upcoming elections.

The twin sisters have also accepted nomination to serve in CGA management. Lebo is nominated to be the chairperson in the athletes commission while Lebohang got nominated in the track and field commission. The elections will take place in Germiston on March 26.

Mabilo and the Phalula twins have a common concern for athletic patriarchy that is based on a heritage of brotherhood. It is this patriarchy that sees a transfer of power and positions from one generation of men to another regardless of talent.

The sisters feel a strong need to change the status quo.

Mabilo shared: “There is nothing more powerful than women collaborating. Now more than ever, it feels like we are joining hands as leaders and celebrating, not only our differences but similarities and goals to take athletics forward.

“There are indeed exciting times ahead. We will be able to make significant changes and contribute to the success of CGA.”

The twin sisters have big plans for the development of athletics. Already, an initiative is in the pipeline to keep girl children beyond 16 years within the ranks of the sport, and to offer them a support structure.

They also plan to ensure that there is growth in the development of female athletics coaches in the country.

If voted in the CGA structures, Lebo and Lebohang said they will use the experience they have gained in the sport to ensure that the administrators prioritise the needs of athletes.

Lebo shared: “We know what runners need, we both grew up in the sport and we have gained valuable knowledge about athletics.

“The development of athletics is very necessary, especially that of women athletes. We are at the pinnacle of our careers and we want to see young females continue to dominate the sport locally.”

The twin sisters were discovered during their participation in township school sport. Their talent was spotted by a school teacher who went on to nurturer them in preparation of a brighter future in sport.

Now they want to extend the gesture and assist up and coming athletes.

“We feel our brand can help CGA attract more sponsors, which may help bring back coaching clinics and talent-identification initiatives in township schools. That is how we were discovered.” said Lebohang.

